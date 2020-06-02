Yuvraj Singh gets criticised on Twitter for allegedly making casteist remarks during live chat with Rohit Sharma

A hashtag #YuvrajSinghApologise (#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो) is trending on micro-blogging website Twitter after a video clip of the star cricketer went viral on social media in which he could be heard using a casteist word during a live Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

Apparently, Yuvraj and Rohit were talking about how India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making his family members dance. Chahal has been making use of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic by uploading funny dance videos.

In the video, the former cricketer has unintentionally used slang for Chahal but it seemed to have not gone down well with the members of a particular caste for that word is often used to demean the people from a scheduled caste.

While many criticised Yuvraj on the social media and demanded an apology from the former cricketer, others came in defence of the southpaw.

#Cancer Vs #Caste

Yuvraj Singh defeated cancer but not caste. He believes in savarna supermacy & in this blindness he used word "Bhangi" in derogatory sense against SC community. #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/20Ia0ZityG — mi_vadal_vara (@mi_vadal_vara) June 2, 2020

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/TyeSLbAghn — Qadir Qureshi (@IamQadirQureshi) June 2, 2020

#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो Many people oppose racism in America, but support casteism in India. In America, they want American people to treat Indians well. But in the country, they do not treat Dalits and backwards well. — KIRTI❣️ (@alokkirti1990) June 1, 2020

I am biggest fan of you @YUVSTRONG12 sir but you have hurts the sentiments of a particular community (SC/ST) . You are also a human being u can also make mistakes but there is nothing wrong in saying sorry.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो — Dr.Jyoti Meena🇮🇳✍️ (@JyotiM_Dr) June 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's thinking is very poor. It has used very derogatory words. How long will Dalits have to face such mental oppression.#जय_भीम#युवराज_सिंह_शर्म_करो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/LPaSlDsraO — Mahendra Barola (@mahendra_barola) June 2, 2020

This is what people had to say in the cricketer's support:

People trending #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो

For no such big reason

Yuvi- pic.twitter.com/ohbzSWRFPg — Pratik kumar (@Pratikk38122052) June 2, 2020

#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो

Yeh jo bhi baatein Yuvraj bhaii ne boli woh sab as a team mate and friendly boli......not publicly



In friendship, all this is normal😄😄



So, I don't think there is anything wrong... pic.twitter.com/GEqFnl2Eng — Arun Yadav (@Aryayadav28) June 2, 2020

Earlier, Rohit, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, also mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance on TikTok.

Taking a dig at the wrist-spinner, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."

It was the same incident that Rohit mentioned to Yuvraj.