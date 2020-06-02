Cricket
Yuvraj Singh gets criticised on Twitter for allegedly making casteist remarks during live chat with Rohit Sharma

By
New Delhi, June 2: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has landed into an unwanted controversy and irked a particular section with his unintentional comments.

A hashtag #YuvrajSinghApologise (#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो) is trending on micro-blogging website Twitter after a video clip of the star cricketer went viral on social media in which he could be heard using a casteist word during a live Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

Apparently, Yuvraj and Rohit were talking about how India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is making his family members dance. Chahal has been making use of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic by uploading funny dance videos.

In the video, the former cricketer has unintentionally used slang for Chahal but it seemed to have not gone down well with the members of a particular caste for that word is often used to demean the people from a scheduled caste.

While many criticised Yuvraj on the social media and demanded an apology from the former cricketer, others came in defence of the southpaw.

This is what people had to say in the cricketer's support:

Earlier, Rohit, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, also mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance on TikTok.

Taking a dig at the wrist-spinner, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."

It was the same incident that Rohit mentioned to Yuvraj.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
