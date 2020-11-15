Yuvraj Singh recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in Indian team

Yuvraj has admitted that the didn't want to shower after shaking hands with Tendulkar for the first time and he also revealed that he excitedly rubbed his hand all over his body.

"I was a backbencher in my class, I was a backbencher in the bus. The moment he came in, he came and shook hands with me, Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, the new guys. I remember when he turned back and went back to his seat, I rubbed my hand all over my body. I just didn't want to take a shower because I shook hands with Tendulkar," Yuvraj said in a video on Netflix titled 'Stories Behind the Story'.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in 2019, also added that he was excited to suddenly be playing with all his heroes.

"In 2000, I made my debut for India. I just went with the flow and after playing for Under-19, suddenly I was playing with my heroes. Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Anil Kumble, Srinath - big players in the team and suddenly I was like 'where am I?'" he added.

The all-rounder also said Tendulkar has been a great role model and was always there to guide him.

"When things are not going well, you always look for advice, for a senior to guide you. I have seen his demeanour over the years and how he presented himself off the field, so I had a relationship where I could talk about life," he said.

(With Agency inputs)