Yuvraj Singh stumped by Harbhajan Singh's 'doosra' on Twitter

New Delhi, June 7: Indian cricketers have always shared a great deal of bonding with each other and their bonhomie has come to the fore both on and off the field.

There have been numerous instances when fans have watched their favourite cricketers spending quality time with each other and pulling each other's legs.

With the advent of social media, fans have witnessed the witty side of the cricketers when they played pranks with each other and mercilessly trolled their teammates for fun.

A similar incident happened when veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle to vent out his frustration about power cut in Mumbai's suburban Bandra. The stylish left-hander wrote, "Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now ... can we get it back please ?!?!"

Yuvraj's tweet tickled the funny bone in his fellow Punjab and India teammate, Harbhajan Singh. The Turbanator, who is popular amongst Indian cricketers for playing a prank with his teammates, asked Yuvraj to pay his bills on time to avoid such inconvenience - all part of a healthy banter.

"Badshah bill time par diya karo", replied the Turbanator.

Fans on Twitter too couldn't control their laughter and lauded Bhajji for his sense of humour.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj are trying it hard to once again get back into the Indian national squad.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 12:09 [IST]
