Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma removes cricketer's surname from her Instagram handle

After marrying the Indian cricketer - who is a regular member of India's white-ball side, Dhanashree Verma added the surname 'Chahal' on her Instagram handle. But recently she returned to her maiden name.

Meanwhile, Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram in which he is talking about the start of a new life. Many on social media believe it is another hint that the couple's married life is going through a rough patch. While others claimed that it could be the beginning of a new life for the couple and they might soon welcome their first child.

Chahal and Dhanashree surprised their fans on December 22, 2020, when they announced their wedding and shared pictures of their marriage on their respective Instagram handles. Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and dancer and had featured in a few videos with Chahal before the two tied the knot.

However, on August 17, Chahal's cryptic post on his Instagram stories which had the text saying, "New Life Loading..." left his followers and fans confused.

Instagram story of Yuzi chahal 👀 pic.twitter.com/HjQSBraLCH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddol_vohra) August 16, 2022

Chahal and Dhanashree have been popular amongst their followers for their entertaining Instagram reels and dance videos. The couple was hogging the limelight during the IPL 2022 when the leg-spinner was playing for Rajasthan Royals. Chahal was the leading wicket-taker in the domestic T20 league and won the Purple Cap award after finishing with 27 scalps in 17 matches.

During the T20 tournament, Dhanashree and Chahal were seen grooving and bonding with other Rajasthan Royals players when they were not playing or practicing.