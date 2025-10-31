English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I on TV and Online?

By MyKhel Staff
Afghanistan will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match on Friday (October 31) at the Harare Sports Club.

Afghanistan enters the 2nd T20I with a 1-0 series lead after a convincing 53-run victory in the first match, where their batting was bolstered by strong performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, and their bowling attack, particularly the spinners, restricted Zimbabwe to 127 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming
(Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board)

Zimbabwe, seeking to level the series, has shown batting promise through Brian Bennett but needs more consistent support from the middle order to counter Afghanistan's spin-heavy lineup, including Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan's all-round strength, with players like Azmatullah Omarzai contributing both with bat and ball, gives them an edge on the spin-friendly Harare pitch, where bowlers have dominated in recent games with an average first-innings score of around 163.

ZIM vs AFG Probable Playing 11

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Brendan Taylor (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I Schedule

The 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025, at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match starts at 1:30 PM local time (CAT), which is 11:30 AM GMT.

This is the second game in a three-match T20I series, with Afghanistan leading 1-0 after winning the opener by 53 runs.

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India

In India, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website, starting at 5:00 PM IST, with no live telecast available on TV channels.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I is expected to be available on platforms like PTV Sports, Geo Super, Tamasha, or Myco for live streaming and telecast, with the match beginning at 4:30 PM PKT.

Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I can be watched on Lemar TV for live telecast and My Etisalat AFG will provide the live-streaming of the match from 4 pm local time on Friday.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be live-streamed via Tamasha app and website from 5:30 pm BDT on Friday.

USA

In the USA, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I can be viewed on Willow TV for live telecast and streaming, starting at 7:30 AM EDT.

Story first published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 15:51 [IST]
