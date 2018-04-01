Manchester United Vs Swansea City: 5 talking points of the match

London, April 1: Manchester United have emerged victorious against Swansea City with a margin of 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. It was Manchester United's first match after the International Break and they produced a brilliant performance against Swansea.
Manchester United are already out of the UEFA Champions League this season with a surprising defeat against Sevilla few days ago. So, this win at Old Trafford will surely give the players some breathing space ahead of upcoming Manchester Derby in the next week.
Here are the 5 talking points of the match:
1. Paul Pogba Back In The Starting Lineup:
The French star Footballer Paul Pogba was in the Starting eleven of Manchester United after many days. There was some problems going on between Paul Pogba and their manager Jose Mourinho. That's why Paul Pogba was not getting the chance in the starting XI for Manchester United.
But, this time Scott McTominay who was the replacement of Paul Pogba in recent matches, had a calf muscle pull during the International Break. So, with an obvious reason Paul Pogba was called back in the Starting Eleven of the Red Devils.
2. Romelu Lukaku's Goal Scoring Form Continues:
The Belgian Striker is showing really good form in the second half of the season for Manchester United. He is regularly getting Goals for his side in the recent matches. He has already scored 15 goals in Premier League this season so far. Romelu Lukaku's goal within 5 minutes of the match had given Manchester United the precious lead in the match.
Romelu Lukaku is giving the reward on a consistent basis to his manager Jose Mourinho for bringing him in Manchester United this season from Everton with a huge transfer fee.
3. Alexis Sanchez scored a goal for United after many days:
Since his arrival at Manchester United Alexis Sanchez was unable to show his class act. There were a lot of speculations over the form of the Chilean star footballer.
Alexis Sanchez was desperate to get back into his goalscoring form in this match. He had scored one goal and assisted in the Goal of Romelu Lukaku. Now, the Manchester United fans might be happy with the Chilean beast back in his old good form.
4. Another clean sheet for Manchester United in this season:
It was another good display for the defensive unit of Manchester United in this match against Swansea City. David De Gea was able to keep another clean sheet in this season for Manchester United. It was the Spaniard's 15th clean sheet in this season's Premier League. The pair of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof played well in the central defence. Valencia and Young also gave their best at both the flanks.
5. Top Four finish is almost guaranteed for United now:
With this win, Manchester United moved up to the second position in the League Table with 68 points in 31 matches. They are 7 points ahead of the fourth-placed side Tottenham Hotspur with 7 games to be played. In this circumstances, the top four finish is almost guaranteed for the Red Devils. Now, they can concentrate more on the Semi-Final clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.
