Football 90 Arrested, 300 detained as Copa Sudamericana match in Argentina turns Violent - Watch Video! By Prateek Bannerjee Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:42 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

A highly-anticipated Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 second-leg match between Argentina's Independiente and Chile's Universidad de Chile descended into chaos on August 20, 2025, resulting in serious injuries, mass arrests, and the abandonment of the game at Independiente's Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda.

The trouble began at halftime when visiting Universidad de Chile fans located in the upper South Stand launched projectiles-including stones, broomsticks, bottles, and even stadium seats-toward local supporters, igniting a violent confrontation. Despite warnings and police interventions, the situation escalated after the second half started, culminating in hostile clashes that turned the stands into battle zones.

Several Chilean fans were beaten, stripped, and injured by home supporters, with some attempting to escape by jumping from the stands. Fires broke out in parts of the stadium, and stun grenades were deployed amid the pandemonium. Also a video has been circulating which shows some of the Argentine fans beating a mere adolescent with sticks.

90 Arrests, 300 Detained

The security presence was significant, 650 police officers and over 150 private agents, but they were unable to contain the violence effectively, especially in areas controlled by local "barra brava" factions known for their hooliganism. The referee suspended the match at the 48th minute with the score tied 1-1, and it was ultimately abandoned. Following the incident, around 90 people were arrested, with more than 300 Chilean fans detained in connection to the violent outbreaks.

What was the Reason behind the Fight?

The root causes of this incident reflect long-standing social and cultural issues entwined with football in the region. Universidad de Chile's executive Daniel Schapira criticized the organization and security arrangements, pointing to the problematic positioning of fan groups relative to each other and the failure to separate visiting supporters from the dangerous home "barra."

He stated, "This is much more than football. It's a social, cultural issue. Something always happens to us," underscoring the cyclical nature of violence that has plagued fixtures involving his team.

The violent behaviour by visiting Chilean fans, who damaged stadium property and ignored prior CONMEBOL warnings regarding fan conduct, compounded tensions. Simultaneously, the local aggressive factions exploited the chaos to hunt down visiting fans in the stands, inflicting severe physical assaults. This shows an alarming pattern of unchecked hooliganism on both sides exacerbated by inadequate security frameworks.

CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body, canceled the match and left the decision of how to proceed with the tie for a later date. The event has rekindled urgent calls for stricter and more comprehensive safety measures at football stadiums, including better policing, fan segregation, and stronger sanctions for clubs and supporters who perpetuate violence.