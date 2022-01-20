A host of top clubs circling around Middlesbrough's Djed Spence - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan. 20: Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, currently, on loan at Nottingham Forest is being circled by a host of top European clubs who could be on the move in January.
The
21-year-old
has
been
sensational
this
season.
He
has
made
the
right
wing-back
spot
his
own
and
is
improving
with
each
appearance
he
makes.
Unsurprisingly
his
form
has
seen
vast
interest
coming
with
the
likes
of
Arsenal,
Spurs,
Leeds,
Inter
and
Roma.
Spurs and Arsenal are reported to be the most interested parties and seem to be even mulling over a move in the January transfer window. Spurs are in the market for a new right wing-back as Antonio Conte looks to shore up his options. Arteta meanwhile is looking for a more attacking alternative for Cedric Soares, who has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid.
With all that being said here are the other couples of things you need to know about the youngster:
His career so far
Spence started his career at the Fulham academy and joined Middlesbrough in 2018. After impressing in the reserve side he soon established himself in the first-team regular since 2019-20. However, last season he was hardly involved in the first-team set-up and this season manager Chris Wilder decided to loan him out to Nottingham Forest for more game-time. This has so far turned out to be a great move for the youngster who has been in scintillating form of late. He has made 24 appearances for the Reds so far and has scored and assisted one each. He also put a star performance in the teams' 1-0 FA Cup victory over Arsenal.
Playing Style
The athletic defender is well suited to the wing-back role. He looks comfortable in the forward positions. He is strong in the dribble and loves to take on opposition defenders. Moreover, he also has the pace to intercept the ball and is not afraid of making strong tackles.
Transfer Fee
The 21-year-old is reportedly valued around the £10m mark by Middlesbrough who will have two years left on his deal at the Riverside come the summer. However, any deal would have to be done on a loan back basis. It is due to the fact that he has played for both his parent club and Forest this season. As per rule, he cannot represent another team in 2021/22 and any move would only see him playing for the side next season.