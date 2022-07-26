A look at how Liverpool could tweak tactically next season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez

Kolkata, July 26: It has been an eventful summer for Liverpool this time around. Sadio Mane left the club to join Bayern Munich with Liverpool bringing in highly-rated striker Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee from Benfica.
The
Reds
have
added
two
fantastic
youngsters
in
the
form
of
Fabio
Carvalho
and
Calvin
Ramsay.
Jurgen
Klopp's
side
will
lock
horns
with
Pep
Guardiola's
Manchester
City
on
Sunday
in
the
FA
Community
Shield,
the
curtain-raiser
ahead
of
the
new
campaign.
Over the years under Klopp, Liverpool have usually played without a traditional number nine. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have all played in the false nine role over the last few years but with Nunez's arrival, things are likely to change.
From
how
the
Merseysiders
have
featured
during
pre-season,
it
is
pretty
evident
that
Klopp
has
made
a
number
of
changes
to
his
system
to
accommodate
Nunez
and
get
the
most
out
of
his
side.
Here, we look at the tactical tweaks possibly incoming for Liverpool this season.
Different approach
Klopp's 4-3-3 system during pre-season have looked a lot different when Nunez has featured. Klopp's Liverpool has always been very much fluid but the fluidity could reach a whole new level this season. We have seen Trent Alexander-Arnold constantly coming inside in midfield with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson providing width on the right-hand side.
Meanwhile,
Luis
Diaz
has
been
used
in
a
very
narrow
role
almost
as
a
second
striker
with
Andrew
Robertson
providing
width
on
the
left
flank.
The
midfield
trio
has
also
been
a
lot
more
mobile
and
inventive
so
far
which
could
mean
that
Liverpool
will
be
even
more
attacking
this
season.
Nunez's mobility
Nunez is a traditional number nine but is more than willing to switch positions with his team-mates when needed. He often drifts wide creating channels for the wide players and also comes very deep when necessary.
The Uruguayan international will certainly not be playing in false nine role but his ability makes him a perfect striker to spearhead Klopp's attack and offer a surprise element for opponents.