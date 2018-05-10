A win against Jordan gives us the much-needed confidence: Bibiano Fernandes

Bengaluru, May 10: After the Indian U-16 national team made a strong statement beating Jordan in the opening fixture of the four-nation International Tournament in Serbia, coach Bibiano Fernandes felt the victory will give the boys the "much-needed confidence" before the AFC U16 Championship in September later this year.
"Although we conceded an early goal the boys came back strongly to dominate the first-half and score two. We are getting better with every match. The boys have started believing in themselves and that is crucial before the real test in Malaysia," Bibiano told aiff.com.
The U-16 colts came back from behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in their first match of the four-nation International tournament which also features hosts Serbia and a strong Tajikistan.
The exposure tour is a part of the preparatory process and has been organised by All India Football Federation (AIFF) along with the Sports Authority of India and intends to prepare the boys in the best possible fashion for the AFC U-16 finals.
"Jordan qualified to the AFC U-16 finals as the group champions and they are one of the top footballing nations in Asia. Moreover, they are also touted to be one of the strongest contenders to qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup next year," Bibiano stated.
India face hosts Serbia in their next outing of the four-nation International tournament on Friday (May 11). The match is slated to kick-off at 10:30pm IST.
Source: AIFF
