Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Abraham confirms England players may walk if subjected to racist abuse

By
England star Tammy Abraham
England star Tammy Abraham

London, October 9: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham said England’s players will walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse during their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Three Lions play the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday (October 11) before a clash with Bulgaria on Monday (October 14) in a partially-closed stadium, following racist behaviour from fans in qualifying matches against the Czech Republic and Kosovo in June.

England manager Gareth Southgate had called a team meeting to discuss what action the players would take if there was a repeat of the abuse.

European football’s governing body UEFA has a three-step protocol for racist abuse which can lead to the referee halting or abandoning a game, and Abraham says England’s players are prepared to take matters into their own hands if required.

"Harry Kane said that if it happens and we’re not happy with it, we speak to the player and if he’s not happy, we all come off the pitch together," Abraham told the BBC.

"It’s a team thing. Don’t isolate one person, we’re a whole team. If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.

"Harry Kane did ask the question about instead of going through the three steps if we decide that we want to stop the game – no matter what the score is – if we’re not happy with it as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch."

England will be hoping to continue their fine start to qualifying having collected maximum points from their first four matches in Group A.

More TAMMY ABRAHAM News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue