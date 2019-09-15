Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Abraham treble: Chelsea players with Premier League hattricks

By
Tammy Abraham (left) became Chelseas latest hattrick hero
Tammy Abraham (left) became Chelsea's latest hattrick hero

Bengaluru, September 15: Chelsea finally managed to break through barrier again as the Lampard's men recorded their second win of the season, against an unyielding Wolves side with sublime fashion, thanks to a hattrick scored by Tammy Abraham.

The English international now has become the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick after his side's 5-2 triumph. Abraham has been on fire for Chelsea recently, scoring 7 Premier League goals in his last three league outings.

However, over the 28 years era of Premier League, there are few other Chelsea names as well itched in the memory who also have had the fair share of scoring a treble in a single game. Below is the list of all the Chelsea players who have scored a hattrick in PL era:

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The Dutch international was an instant hit since his move from Atletico Madrid back in 2000. He scored his first hattrick in his debut season against Coventry City in a 6-1 game, scoring four times while in his four years stay he also scored two other hat-tricks, one against rival Tottenham and one against Wolves.

Chelsea v Coventry City, 21 October 2000

Score 6-1 to Chelsea

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 13 March 2002

Score 4-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 27 March 2004

Score 5-2 to Chelsea

Frank Lampard

Chelsea's all-time top scorer and current manager, Lampard too have had achieved the feat thrice in his Chelsea career in Premier League. He has scored hattricks against Aston Villa, Derby County and Bolton. In his three hattricks, he scored four times in two of the occasions.

Chelsea v Derby County, 12 March 2008

Score 6-1 to Chelsea

Chelsea v Aston Villa, 27 March 2010

Score 7-1 to Chelsea

Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea, 02 October 2011

Score 5-1 to Chelsea

Didier Drogba

The African legend too has three Pl hattricks in his name. Watford, Wigan and Villa are the three opponents.

Chelsea v Watford, 11 November 2006

Score 4-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea v Wigan Athletic, 09 May 2010

Score 8-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion, 14 August 2010

Score 6-0 to Chelsea

Eden Hazard

This year's departing star Eden hazard was the last Chelsea player to score a hattrick before Abraham's feat. Last year he scored three against Cardiff City while the earlier came against Newcastle back in 2014.

Chelsea v Newcastle United, 08 February 2014

Score 3-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea v Cardiff City, 15 September 2018

Score 4-1 to Chelsea

Apart from them, there are 14 other Blues players who also scored three times during the Stamford Bridge stints. Zola, Anelka, Drogba and Torres are some of the popular Chelsea legends among them.

Gianluca Vialli

Barnsley v Chelsea, 24 August 1997

Score 6-0 to Chelsea

Gavin Peacock

Chelsea v Middlesbrough, 04 February 1996

Score 5-0 to Chelsea

Mark Hughes

Chelsea v Leeds United, 13 April 1996

Score 4-1 to Chelsea

Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea v Derby County, 29 November 1997

Score 4-0 to Chelsea

Tore Andre Flo

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, 06 December 1997

Score 6-1 to Chelsea

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers, 23 October 2004

Score 4-0 to Chelsea

Nicolas Anelka

Chelsea v Sunderland, 01 November 2008

Score 5-0 to Chelsea

Salomon Kalou

Chelsea v Stoke City, 25 April 2010

Score 7-0 to Chelsea

Fernando Torres

Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers, 29 April 2012

Score 6-1 to Chelsea

Samuel Eto'o

Chelsea v Manchester United, 19 January 2014

Score 3-1 to Chelsea

Andre Schurrle

Fulham v Chelsea, 01 March 2014

Score 3-1 to Chelsea

Diego Costa

Chelsea v Swansea City, 13 September 2014

Score 4-2 to Chelsea

Alvaro Morata

Stoke City v Chelsea, 23 September 2017

Score 4-0 to Chelsea

More CHELSEA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue