Abraham treble: Chelsea players with Premier League hattricks

Bengaluru, September 15: Chelsea finally managed to break through barrier again as the Lampard's men recorded their second win of the season, against an unyielding Wolves side with sublime fashion, thanks to a hattrick scored by Tammy Abraham.
The English international now has become the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick after his side's 5-2 triumph. Abraham has been on fire for Chelsea recently, scoring 7 Premier League goals in his last three league outings.
However, over the 28 years era of Premier League, there are few other Chelsea names as well itched in the memory who also have had the fair share of scoring a treble in a single game. Below is the list of all the Chelsea players who have scored a hattrick in PL era:
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
The Dutch international was an instant hit since his move from Atletico Madrid back in 2000. He scored his first hattrick in his debut season against Coventry City in a 6-1 game, scoring four times while in his four years stay he also scored two other hat-tricks, one against rival Tottenham and one against Wolves.
Chelsea v Coventry City, 21 October 2000
Score 6-1 to Chelsea
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 13 March 2002
Score 4-0 to Chelsea
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 27 March 2004
Score 5-2 to Chelsea
Frank Lampard
Chelsea's all-time top scorer and current manager, Lampard too have had achieved the feat thrice in his Chelsea career in Premier League. He has scored hattricks against Aston Villa, Derby County and Bolton. In his three hattricks, he scored four times in two of the occasions.
Chelsea v Derby County, 12 March 2008
Score 6-1 to Chelsea
Chelsea v Aston Villa, 27 March 2010
Score 7-1 to Chelsea
Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea, 02 October 2011
Score 5-1 to Chelsea
Didier Drogba
The African legend too has three Pl hattricks in his name. Watford, Wigan and Villa are the three opponents.
Chelsea v Watford, 11 November 2006
Score 4-0 to Chelsea
Chelsea v Wigan Athletic, 09 May 2010
Score 8-0 to Chelsea
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion, 14 August 2010
Score 6-0 to Chelsea
Eden Hazard
This year's departing star Eden hazard was the last Chelsea player to score a hattrick before Abraham's feat. Last year he scored three against Cardiff City while the earlier came against Newcastle back in 2014.
Chelsea v Newcastle United, 08 February 2014
Score 3-0 to Chelsea
Chelsea v Cardiff City, 15 September 2018
Score 4-1 to Chelsea
Apart from them, there are 14 other Blues players who also scored three times during the Stamford Bridge stints. Zola, Anelka, Drogba and Torres are some of the popular Chelsea legends among them.
Gianluca Vialli
Barnsley v Chelsea, 24 August 1997
Score 6-0 to Chelsea
Gavin Peacock
Chelsea v Middlesbrough, 04 February 1996
Score 5-0 to Chelsea
Mark Hughes
Chelsea v Leeds United, 13 April 1996
Score 4-1 to Chelsea
Gianfranco Zola
Chelsea v Derby County, 29 November 1997
Score 4-0 to Chelsea
Tore Andre Flo
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, 06 December 1997
Score 6-1 to Chelsea
Eidur Gudjohnsen
Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers, 23 October 2004
Score 4-0 to Chelsea
Nicolas Anelka
Chelsea v Sunderland, 01 November 2008
Score 5-0 to Chelsea
Salomon Kalou
Chelsea v Stoke City, 25 April 2010
Score 7-0 to Chelsea
Fernando Torres
Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers, 29 April 2012
Score 6-1 to Chelsea
Samuel Eto'o
Chelsea v Manchester United, 19 January 2014
Score 3-1 to Chelsea
Andre Schurrle
Fulham v Chelsea, 01 March 2014
Score 3-1 to Chelsea
Diego Costa
Chelsea v Swansea City, 13 September 2014
Score 4-2 to Chelsea
Alvaro Morata
Stoke City v Chelsea, 23 September 2017
Score 4-0 to Chelsea