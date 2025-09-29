Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Football AC Milan Triumphs Over Napoli 2-1 As Pulisic Excels In Serie A Showdown In a thrilling match, AC Milan defeated Napoli 2-1, with Christian Pulisic contributing significantly. The victory elevates Milan to the top of Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

AC Milan climbed to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Napoli, who experienced their first defeat of the season. Goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Christian Pulisic in the first half at San Siro secured victory for Milan, despite playing with ten men. This win allowed them to surpass Napoli based on their head-to-head record.

The match began with Pulisic making an early impact. Just three minutes in, he skillfully navigated past defenders on the left wing and set up Saelemaekers for a goal at the far post. Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan then made crucial saves against Miguel Gutierrez and Scott McTominay to maintain their lead.

Milan doubled their advantage in the 31st minute. Youssouf Fofana set up Pulisic, whose shot deflected past Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret. Despite being reduced to ten players after Pervis Estupinan was sent off following a VAR review, Milan held firm against Napoli's attempts to equalise.

Napoli was given a lifeline when Giovanni Di Lorenzo was fouled by Estupinan, resulting in a penalty. Kevin De Bruyne converted it calmly, narrowing the gap. Napoli pushed hard for an equaliser, with Di Lorenzo heading over and David Neres hitting the post, but they couldn't break through Milan's defence.

Christian Pulisic has been instrumental since his Serie A debut in 2023/24. He now leads in direct goal involvements over the last three seasons with 46 (27 goals and 19 assists), surpassing Lautaro Martínez's 45. His performance against Napoli highlighted his significant contribution to Milan's success.

De Bruyne's Impressive Record

Kevin De Bruyne also made history by becoming the first midfielder since 2000 to score in each of his first three Serie A away matches. He joins Mauro Zarate (2008), Miroslav Klose (2011), and Krzysztof Piatek (2018) as one of only four players to achieve this feat.

Milan's opening goal came just two minutes and 23 seconds into the game, marking their fastest strike against Napoli since Filippo Inzaghi scored within two minutes back in October 2009. This quick start set the tone for a match where both teams displayed determination and skill.

Milan's victory over Napoli not only placed them at the top of Serie A but also showcased key performances from players like Pulisic and Maignan. Their ability to withstand pressure despite being down to ten men demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline that could be crucial as they aim for further success this season.