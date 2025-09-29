Football AC Milan Maintains Serie A Lead With Ten Men In Hard-Fought Victory Over Napoli Massimiliano Allegri commended AC Milan's resilience after they secured a 2-1 win against Napoli while down to ten players. The victory keeps Milan at the top of Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

AC Milan showcased resilience by holding onto a 2-1 victory over Napoli, even after being reduced to 10 players. This win propelled them back to the top of Serie A, following Roma's earlier triumph over Hellas Verona. Christian Pulisic was instrumental, assisting Alexis Saelemaekers for the first goal and netting the second himself within the first half-hour.

Napoli's offensive efforts were thwarted by Milan's solid defence. Despite taking 19 shots and achieving an expected goals (xG) of 2.96, Napoli couldn't break through. The last time they had so many attempts in a Serie A match and still lost was against Atalanta in March 2024.

Massimiliano Allegri praised his team's performance, especially given the circumstances. "I am happy because this was an important and very difficult test against a quality Napoli side," Allegri told DAZN Italia. He acknowledged the challenge of playing with one less player but commended his team for their defensive practice during the match.

Pulisic has become a key player since joining Serie A in the 2023/24 season. He has been directly involved in 46 goals, surpassing Lautaro Martínez's record of 45. His contributions have been vital to Milan's recent successes.

Milan's recent form is impressive, with five consecutive wins across all competitions. They have conceded only one goal while scoring 11 during this streak. Allegri emphasised the importance of maintaining this momentum and focusing on future matches before international duties begin.

Allegri highlighted how enduring pressure can lead to victories if approached with determination. "We've got to keep working," he added, noting that their victory over Napoli was well-earned and demonstrated progress. The team aims to build on this success as they prepare for upcoming challenges.