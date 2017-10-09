AC Milan line up £80m January bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

London, Oct 9: Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero could be a subject of interest from newly cash-riched AC Milan should the Manchester Club buy their long-term target Alexis Sanchez in January transfer window.
According to a report from Sun, the Italian giants are set to make a huge £80m bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in January if Guardiola finally brings Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad in the Winter transfer window.
The Chile international has been a long target for the City manager and City tried their best to lure the player away to Etihad this season.
However, the move eventually failed as the Spanish manager who wants to bolster his stunning forward line more faced a stumbling block.
City already have two top-class strikers, Aguero and Jesus at their disposal who are currently on the list top five leading goal-scorer of this season but adding another top quality name like Sanchez to their ranks could raise questions over Aguero's place in the squad who Guardiola reportedly was willing to let leave earlier.
The Newly cash-riched Milan, who already bought 11 new players this season with the likes Bonucci, Kessie and Andre Silva to their squad are reportedly want to take the chance of this situation and are willing to offer a lucrative deal for the player and a whopping £80m bid for the Argentine in bid to land him in Italy.
Aguero has already scored seven goals in eight appearances for City this season and is just one goal away from equalling Manchester City’s all-time goalscoring record of 177 goals set by Eric Brook, a record that has been for 77 years.
The 29-year-old Argentine forward is currently out of action from the game after breaking a rib in a car accident in Amsterdam at the end of last month and reportedly will be out till November end.
Guardiola earlier had repeatedly dismissed Aguero's transfer talks but If they were to sign Sanchez in January then it will be interesting to see just where Aguero would fit in the line-up and whether he would later be interested in a move to Italy or not.