Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AC Milan seal Higuain signing and Bonucci-Caldara swap with Juventus

Posted By: OPTA
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain

Milan, August 3: AC Milan have announced the signings of striker Gonzalo Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara from Juventus, with Leonardo Bonucci going the other way to rejoin the Serie A champions.

Higuain's move, on an initial one-year loan worth €18million with an obligation for Milan to buy for a further €36m, comes just two years on from the Argentina striker's €90m switch to Juve from Napoli, which was a club record until Cristiano Ronaldo's €112m switch from Real Madrid this year.

It is believed Ronaldo's arrival prompted the Serie A champions to put Higuain up for sale as part of a revamp of the squad under Massimiliano Allegri.

The 30-year-old scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for Juve, winning two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles and reaching the Champions League final in 2016-17.

Bonucci caused a sensation when he swapped Juve for Milan a year ago amid reports of a rift with Allegri.

The player's denials of an issue with his then-former boss now appear sincere after their reunion was sealed, with the highly rated Caldara - who only officially linked up with the Bianconeri earlier this month following a switch from Atalanta - taking Bonucci's place at San Siro.

Both men have signed contracts running until June 2023 as part of a straight swap deal valued at €35m.

Bonucci will look to make his second Juventus debut at Chievo in the Serie A opener on August 18, while Higuain, Caldara and their new Milan team-mates host Genoa the following day.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue