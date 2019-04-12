Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan want permanent Bakayoko move - Maldini

By Opta
Tiemoue Bakayoko

Milan, April 12: Paolo Maldini has confirmed AC Milan plan to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko to a permanent deal if their resources allow.

The France midfielder struggled for form after joining Chelsea in 2017 and moved to Milan on loan at the start of the season, again enduring a tough start to life in a new country.

But the former Monaco man has since established himself as a key man for the Rossoneri.

Gennaro Gattuso's men are fourth in Serie A - ahead of Atalanta on head-to-head - and club chief Maldini is keen to secure Champions League qualification and bring in Bakayoko.

"(Bakayoko) showed great character," Maldini told Mediaset. "He didn't start very well and had to adapt to a different situation than he was used to

"We are super happy with him and we will try to keep him.

"It will depend on Financial Fair Play and the final position in the league. (Qualifying for) the Champions League will matter in the market but also for the mood of the squad."

Bakayoko has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring once.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue