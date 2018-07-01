AC Milan to lineup player sales after UEFA ban

Bengaluru, July 1: European clubs will turn their attention to the Serie A as Italian outfit AC Milan will have to go through a forced player sale following their UEFA ban.
Milan were handed a two-season ban from all UEFA competitions after they broke Financial Fair Play rules. Milan were tried for breaching Financial Fair Play rules last season with their €200m spending spree which capped off a period of club mismanagement with a total deficit of over €100m, compared to a limit of €30m granted by UEFA's financial regulations.
Similar to a situation at Paris-Saint Germain, the Serie A side will have to sell players to avoid a financial crisis. And the names that could be headed are already being reported widely in the media. Veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci was the first to be rumored for a move away, while Suso and Nikola Kalinic are the recent names that could join him on the sales list. More players could obviously join the list as the two-year ban could hit them hard.
Jesus Joaquin Fernandez Saez, or Suso as he's more commonly known is linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Spaniard was a part of the national team under Julen Lopetegui and has now attracted an interest from Real Madrid as Lopetegui is the coach there. Los Blancos met with his agent, Alessando Lucci, where they asked about Suso's situation at Milan. And although the meeting took place before UEFA imposed the ban, it might aggravate his probable transfer now.
Bonucci is reportedly bound to a move to Premier League with Manchester clubs locking horns for his signature. United and City want an experienced center-back and Bonucci seems a perfect fit. Both teams’ participation in the Champions League is a bonus.
Real Madrid’s city rivals, Atletico Madrid, are also keeping tabs on a rather less known member in Nikola Kalinic. The Milan flop has endured a frustrating season for both club and country. Having signed from Fiorentina on an initial loan deal last summer, he scored just six goals in his first year with the Rossoneri and fell out with Coach Gennaro Gattuso. He was recently sent home from Croatia’s World Cup squad after allegedly refusing to come on as a substitute due to injury fears.
UEFA bans have also hit PSG as the Parisians are forced to sell of €80m worth of players and risk losing out some top players to keep two superstars. AC Milan too seem to have a similar fate next season.
