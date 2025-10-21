ACL 2: FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Streaming, ACL 2: FC Goa are gearing up to take on Al Nassr in their Round 3 group stage match of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, set to be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back after losing their opening two fixtures in the campaign, adding pressure to deliver a strong performance. Goa will need to raise their game if they are to compete against a confident Al Nassr side.

The Saudi giants, guided by Jorge Jesus, have hit the ground running in the tournament. Al Nassr started their campaign with a convincing win over Istiklol, followed by another victory against Al Zawraa, putting them in fine form ahead of the trip to India. Despite being the visitors, the Saudi Pro League side will head into the clash brimming with confidence and momentum.

This fixture promises to be a tough test for FC Goa as they aim to turn their ACL fortunes around against a formidable opponent.

At what time the ACL 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr start?

The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will start from 7:15 PM IST on 21st October, 2025.

Where will the ACL 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr take place?

The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ACL 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?

No TV channels will broadcast the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr in India.

How to avail the online streaming services for the ACL 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?

The ACL 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr can be availed on the FanCode app and website and also on mykhel.com for live updates for free.