Action on top and bottom of La Liga as winter break approaches

'Old Clasico'
Real Madrid are in action when they welcome Athletic Club to the Santiago Bernabeu in a game often known in Spain as El Viejo Clasico - 'the Old Clasico.'
Athletic's draw at the Bernabeu two seasons ago is the only time that Los Blancos have not taken the three points from this fixture in the past 14 seasons.
Valencia on song
Last late game has a Real Valladolid team with two points and zero goals in their last five games hosting a Valencia side who have found the net in 16 of 17 La Liga games so far this season.
The match starts with a real relegation six pointer in the Spanish capital as 19th placed Leganes host bottom side Espanyol. Both have showed signs of improvement lately and picked up useful points last weekend but will still see a win at Butarque as crucial.
Basque derby
There is another Basque derby early where Osasuna host Real Sociedad.
The team from San Sebastian is unbeaten on their last three La Liga visits to their neighbours in Pamplona.
Historical tie
Real Betis hosting Atletico Madrid is further classic La Liga fixture given the close historical ties between the clubs and their fanbases.
It could be another tight affair on Sunday afternoon given that their four most recent clashes have produced just three goals in total.