Action on top and bottom of La Liga as winter break approaches

By
Barcelona
Barcelona host Alaves just a few days after El Clasico.

Bengaluru, December 21: Movement at both the top and bottom of the table is expected as Barcelona and Real Madrid return to action this weekend with some historic clashes among the final round of fixtures before La Liga takes its winter break.

Barcelona's first game after Wednesday's Clasico at the Camp Nou is back at home, against Deportivo Alaves.

The Basques famously won on their visit to the Catalan capital in September 2016, but Barcelona have won all six of their meetings since, five times in La Liga and once in the 2017 Copa del Rey final.

The Levante vs RC Celta tie is almost a guarantee of goals with 22 scored in their last five La Liga meetings. Levante won 4-1 on their most recent visit to Balaidos last February.

'Old Clasico'

'Old Clasico'

Real Madrid are in action when they welcome Athletic Club to the Santiago Bernabeu in a game often known in Spain as El Viejo Clasico - 'the Old Clasico.'

Athletic's draw at the Bernabeu two seasons ago is the only time that Los Blancos have not taken the three points from this fixture in the past 14 seasons.

Valencia on song

Valencia on song

Last late game has a Real Valladolid team with two points and zero goals in their last five games hosting a Valencia side who have found the net in 16 of 17 La Liga games so far this season.

The match starts with a real relegation six pointer in the Spanish capital as 19th placed Leganes host bottom side Espanyol. Both have showed signs of improvement lately and picked up useful points last weekend but will still see a win at Butarque as crucial.

Basque derby

Basque derby

There is another Basque derby early where Osasuna host Real Sociedad.

The team from San Sebastian is unbeaten on their last three La Liga visits to their neighbours in Pamplona.

Historical tie

Historical tie

Real Betis hosting Atletico Madrid is further classic La Liga fixture given the close historical ties between the clubs and their fanbases.

It could be another tight affair on Sunday afternoon given that their four most recent clashes have produced just three goals in total.

(With MSL Media inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
