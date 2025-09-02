PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Football Adrien Rabiot Joins AC Milan From Marseille For €10m, Reuniting With Allegri AC Milan has signed midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Marseille for €10m. The move reunites him with Massimiliano Allegri and strengthens Milan's midfield options. Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

AC Milan have announced the signing of seasoned midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his departure from Marseille. The transfer was finalised just before the window closed, with Milan paying a reported €10 million, including bonuses. Rabiot has committed to a four-year contract with the club. This move comes shortly after he was listed for transfer following an altercation with former teammate Jonathan Rowe.

Rabiot will reunite with Massimiliano Allegri at Milan, having previously played under him at Juventus for three seasons. During his time at Juventus from 2019 to 2024, Rabiot made 212 appearances, scored 22 goals, and provided 14 assists. He also won four major trophies, including the Serie A title in the 2019-20 season, two Coppa Italia titles, and one Supercoppa Italiana.

The incident leading to Rabiot's exit from Marseille involved a confrontation with Rowe after a 1-0 loss to Rennes. Reports suggest Rabiot accused Rowe of not putting in enough effort during the match. This led to a heated exchange in the dressing room that turned physical, resulting in both players being removed from Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

In addition to Rabiot, AC Milan have secured the services of promising teenager David Odogu from Wolfsburg. Odogu has signed a long-term contract for a reported fee of €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses. This acquisition highlights Milan's strategy of blending experienced players like Rabiot with young talent.

Rabiot might make his debut for Milan against Genoa, coincidentally facing Rowe who joined Genoa after leaving Marseille. The anticipation surrounding this potential matchup adds intrigue to his first appearance in Serie A since leaving France.

The addition of Rabiot strengthens Milan's midfield options significantly as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions this season. His experience and past achievements are expected to bring stability and leadership to the team as they navigate through challenging fixtures ahead.