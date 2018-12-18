Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rabiot set for PSG exit after cancelling contract talks

By
Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot will spend an indefinite spell out of Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI after saying he will not extend his contract.

Paris, December 18: Adrien Rabiot looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after informing the club he will not sign a new contract.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said Rabiot, 23, had "misled" the club over his intention to re-sign and would spend an indefinite period on the bench as a result.

Henrique did not confirm whether the Barcelona-linked midfielder will be sold in January, but that now appears the Ligue 1 side's only hope of attracting a fee before his deal expires in June.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus are among a range of European heavyweights that have reportedly considered approaches in the upcoming transfer window.

Asked whether PSG will attempt to reopen talks, Henrique told Yahoo Sport France: "At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

"For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this year challenged Rabiot – who rejected the chance to feature on France's standby list of players for the World Cup – to resolve his future following intense speculation over a switch to Camp Nou.

Henrique claimed subsequent discussions with his agent had progressed to the point of a final agreement looking close and has now accused them of disrespecting the club.

"It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months," he said.

"I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans, especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training centre to the first team, a player who has always received the full support of the club."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue