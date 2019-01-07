Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China 2 Kyrgyzstan 1: Lippi's men secure comeback win

By Opta
lippi - CROPPED

Al Ain, January 7: China came from behind to make a winning start to their AFC Asian Cup campaign, as two goalkeeping errors cost Kyrgyzstan in a 2-1 defeat on their tournament debut.

Akhlidin Israilov fired in the opener after 42 minutes but saw that goal cancelled out in a nightmare moment for keeper Pavel Matiash, who pushed the ball into his own net five minutes into the second half.

Matiash's poor judgement then opened the door for substitute Yu Dabao to net the winner, sending China top of Group C ahead of the match between top seeds South Korea and Philippines later on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan showed more attacking intent in the first half and were rewarded three minutes from the break, when Israilov netted an impressive goal - Mirlan Murzaev heading on a throw-in for the midfielder to volley home from the edge of the box.

Vitalij Lux should have doubled the lead two minutes later but scuffed his shot after being sent through by Farhat Musabekov.

Wu Lei scooped over with an early chance at an equaliser in the second half, yet fortune was on China's side when the leveller eventually arrived.

Valeri Kichin's attempted headed clearance from a corner went straight up and Matiash, in trying to tip the ball over his crossbar, pushed it into his own net off the woodwork.

Wu Xi then headed narrowly over as Marcello Lippi's side looked to take control, before Wu Lei repeated the trick from an inviting Liu Yang cross.

The winner eventually arrived 12 minutes from time, as Matiash recklessly rushed off his line, allowing Yu to knock the ball around him and slot into an empty net.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bigger than 1983 WC win: Shastri
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue