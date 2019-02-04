AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar return home to a rapturous welcome

Sanchez happy
"I am very happy to see the people celebrating with us, we realise how big what we did is," said coach Felix Sanchez.
"When you win a trophy like that you feel very proud, to see that the hard work sometimes gives you the reward," the Spaniard added.
Meet and greet
The players were also greeted by other members of the royal family, and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who supplied the plane for the team to travel back from Oman.
Their aircraft was given a fly-past by Mirage jets, there was a military band, and the squad were presented with garlands as they finally disembarked.
Nonstop celebrations
"I am proud to make these people happy," said Ali Almoez, the tournament's top scorer.
"I am proud of this thing and all the players are."
He added: "For 40 years Qatari people did not celebrate, now we will celebrate for the next four years and not stop."
Unthinkable feeling
Captain Hasan Al Haydos called the unexpected triumph and celebrations "an unthinkable feeling" that would "stay with me for life".
Fans waited patiently for several hours to watch the team's parade through central Doha. Huge crowds crammed on to the Corniche, the main seafront road in the city, to catch a glimpse of their heroes. Supporters ran alongside the bus as it crawled through the capital.