AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa drawn with last year's runners-up Persepolis

Bengaluru, January 28: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have been drawn into Group E of the 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League along with defending West Region champions and last year's runners-up Persepolis (Iran), Al Rayyan (Qatar), and the winners of Play-off West 4 (between the UAE's Al Wahda and Iraq's Al Zawraa).
The AFC Champions League West Region group stage matches will be held from April 14 to 30.
It may be recalled that FC Goa had created history last year by becoming the first Indian club to make it to the AFC Champions League by virtue of topping ISL group stage.
Persepolis who lost to South Korea's Ulsan Hyunday in last year's AFC Champions League last final have won the Persian Gulf Pro League for the last four seasons.
Eight-time Qatar Stars League champions Rayyan made the cut for the 2021 AFC Champions League by virtue of their runners-up finish in the top flight of Qatar league.
"The AFC Champions League is the biggest competition in Asia, so we were expecting nothing but the toughest of competitions. It's a great opportunity for the club and the players to get some really valuable experience. It's also a big responsibility for us as we're the first-ever club from India to participate in this competition," head coach Juan Ferrando told FC Goa Media.
"The mentality of my team and the club is to always go for three points in every game. The games in the AFC Champions League are going to be very difficult. What we've to do is not move away from the mentality we've and look to be completely focused in every passage of play," he added.
FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur shared Ferrando's views, "We've been looking forward to this with much excitement and after the draw I feel we've finally digested the fact that we're going to be a part of the competition.
"I feel this is a brilliant opportunity for both our Indian and foreign contingent to get exposed to a different level of football at Asian stage. It gives an equal opportunity to the club to get more exposure and experience a different level of fanfare."