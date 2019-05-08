Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League: Al Wahda, Al Ittihad book last-16 spots, Al Rayyan misses out

By
Al Wahda coach Henk ten Cate
Al Wahda coach Henk ten Cate is all joy as his team was one of the five clubs to progress to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League.

Tashkent, May 8: Al Wahda and Al Ittihad have progressed to the AFC Champions League last 16 after both registering Group B wins on Tuesday.

Al Wahda came from behind to book their spot with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv.

The Uzbek side forged ahead two minutes after the restart through Temurkhuja Abdukholikov but the hosts fought back courtesy of an Igor Jelic own goal on the hour-mark.

They then powered to all three points thanks to Leonardo's penalty 13 minutes from time and Khalil Ibrahim's stoppage-time goal.

Al Ittihad were indebted to goals from Nasser Al Shamrani and Romarinho to seal a 2-0 win over Qatar's Al Rayyan.

Ulsan have joined them in the last 16 with a slender 1-0 Group H win over Sydney FC thanks to Mix Diskerud's impudent back-heeled goal.

In the group's other game, Kawasaki Frontale's hopes of progressing hang in the balance after they drew 2-2 with Shanghai SIPG.

Leandro Damiao and Shogo Taniguchi were on target for the Japanese side, but Brazilian striker Hulk scored twice to ensure they remain in third place behind Ulsan and Shanghai.

Al Nassr have progressed from Group A, meanwhile, after a convincing 3-1 win over Al Wasl.

Giuliano, Fahad Bin Jumayah and Abdullah Al Salem put the game out of sight before Khalil Khamis' late consolation.

Zob Ahan join them in the latter stages after a 2-2 draw with Al Zawra'a at the Karbala International Stadium.

The hosts had looked set for all three points after Alaa Abbas and Mohannad Abdul Raheem cancelled out Mohammad Zobeir Niknafs' opener but Reza Habibzadeh popped up in stoppage time to keep Zob Ahan top of the group on 11 points.

Jeonbuk Motors have progressed from Group G after Kim Shin-wook's solitary goal gave them all three points against Beijing Guoan, while Urawa Reds remain in contention for a knockout spot after beating Buriram United 2-1.

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 4 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue