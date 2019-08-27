Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League: Xavi's Al Sadd bank on away goal despite loss

By
Xavi Hernadez
Despite the loss, Xavi's Al Sadd can draw positives from the away goal.

Bengaluru, August 27: Giuliano headed the winner as Al Nassr earned a 2-1 home victory over Vaxi Hernandez-coached Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium on Monday (August 26).

Xavi's side took the lead in the first half when Hassan Al Haydos' miskick fell kindly for Ali Asad to fire into the top-right corner.

The hosts hit back before half-time through Abdulrahman Al-Dossari from a corner and they won it with a well-worked goal in the 72nd minute.

Brazilian Giuliano was the matchwinner, nodding in from close range after being cleverly teed up by Feras Al Birakan to earn a lead ahead of the return leg in three weeks.

The large crowd at the King Fahd International Stadium left pleased with the result, but their task at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on September 16 is complicated by Asad's away strike for Al Sadd, a fact emphasises by Xavi in the post-match press conference.

"We lost (this game) but we haven't lost out on progression or on the title. I spoke with the players about that in the dressing room, that there is another match to play in Doha and we have a chance to qualify and that we must fight until the last moment," the Barcelona legend said.

More XAVI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue