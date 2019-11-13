Football
Afghanistan vs India, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Preview, Where to watch, live streaming

By
Indian football team
Indian football team will be eyeing their first win on Road to Qatar 2022. Images: AIFF Twitter

Bengaluru, November 13: As India take on Afghanistan in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Zone qualifiers Group E tie at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday (November 14), they should be eyeing nothing less than a victory.

With just two points from three games, India finds itself in a spot of bother and are launguishing fourth in the table and only a victory against Afghanistan will give them any hope to qualify for the next round.

The Afghans are placed third in the group with one win and two losses.

They face Oman in a tough away fixture at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat five days later (November 19).

Indian coach Igor Stimac said a victory against Afghanistan will boost his side and will help build the momentum for the clash against Oman.

"We've improved a lot since our first game against Oman. The result against Afghanistan in Dushanbe will have a major impact on the entire team. A win will boost our confidence by manifold before we head to Muscat," the Croat had told PTI news agency ahead of the team's departure.

Bad start

Bad start

India began their Road to Qatar 2022 on a disappointing note after a heartbreaking 1-2 loss to Oman at home in a match in which they conceded two late goals after having an upper hand for a major part.

They bounced back quickly to hold AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar goalless in a tough away game. But then, they were brought back to earth after being forced to share the spoils against minnows Bangladesh at home.

Anas flies back

Anas flies back

A win against Aghanistan is must, but the job is easier said than done as playing them in the capital city of Tajikistan, which is the base of Afghanistan, presents the Blue Tigers with numerous challenges both on and off the pitch. The unfamiliar astro-turf and sub-zero temperatures is already a concern for the team.

The eleventh hour pull out of defender Anas Edathodika, who flew back home from India's training base in Dubai due to a family emergency has compounded India's woes further as they are already without Sandesh Jhingan, who underwent a knee surgery recently.

Squad details

Squad details

The Sunil Chhetri-led squad is a blend of youth experience with Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, who was at the goal during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at home two years back, getting his maiden call up for the senior team.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary

Kick off time, TV info

Kick off time, TV info

With the war-ravaged Afghanistan unable to play at home, they have chosen Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, as their home venue for the second round of AFC Zone Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match which will be held at the Republican Central Stadium, kicks off at 7.30 pm IST (7pm local time) and will be shown live on Star Sports 1/Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
