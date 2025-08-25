When will Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard return for Arsenal? Latest Update revealed

After RCB and Chinnaswamy, another Bengaluru venue loses hosting rights; India match set to be Moved By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 18:55 [IST]

After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chinnaswamy saga, Bengaluru is likely to lose another venue due to lack of appropriate standards.

Bengaluru's iconic sports venues have both recently lost their hosting statuses for major upcoming international events.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been dropped as a venue for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 due to "unforeseen circumstances," primarily related to the stadium failing to secure necessary administrative and security clearances following a tragic stampede incident earlier this year. As a result, matches originally scheduled there have been shifted to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

A massive stampede post the IPL 2025 win of RCB caused a disaster, as people lost lives outside of the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to the stampede while attending post-IPL celebrations.

Similarly, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the city's main football venue and home of Bengaluru FC, has been ruled out as the host for India's crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore scheduled for October 14, 2025. While state officials cited scheduling conflicts and prior commitments at the stadium, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) refused clearance after inspection, flagging concerns including poor pitch condition and other facility shortcomings.

These issues were exacerbated by Bengaluru FC pausing operations, which left the stadium's management and upkeep lacking. Consequently, the AIFF is now seeking alternative venues, with Goa and Shillong emerging as top contenders.

It is a body blow for the Garden City and the Karnataka government as they have been dealt with a couple of huge blows in recent months.

Indian Football team has left for Tajikistan to play in the CAFA Nations Cup, and following that, the Blue Tigers will play three crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifiers this calendar year.