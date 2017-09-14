Yet another feather in Aguero's cap

Bengaluru, September 14: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero added another feather to his cap by scoring his 50th goal across all European competitions.
His landmark goal came in the 12th minute of the Champions League Group F tie against Dutch side Feyenoord which the visitors won 4-0.
It was Aguero's second record of the week. The Argentinian had become the all-time leading non-European Premier League scorer when he struck City's opening goal in the 5-0 rout of Liverpool last Saturday (September 9).
And very proud to have become the top non-EU goalscorer in the PL. My thanks go to the club and teammates for making it possible!— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 9, 2017
At De Kuip on Wednesday (September 13), Aguero reached his milestone with a typically clinical finish from Kyle Walker's cross as City made a fast start to the game, scoring three times in the opening 25 minutes to stun their hosts and kill off the contest.
It was also his 23rd goal in 41 Champions League games for the club.
"Always good to kick it off with a win, and better yet on a fantastic team performance. C'mon city!," Aguero tweeted after the match.
Siempre es bueno empezar con un triunfo y más aún si es con un gran juego de todo el equipo. Vamos City! #UCL— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 13, 2017
The 29-year-old came close to a second goal when his close-range effort from a low cross went wide as City inflicted the heaviest-ever home defeat in UEFA club football history on the Dutch champions and former European Cup holders.
City resume their Premier League campaign with an away game against Watford on Saturday (September 16).