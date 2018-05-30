Aguero wants to stay at Manchester City till the end of his contract

Kolkata, May 30: Despite speculations about his future, Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he will not join any other top European club till his current contract with Manchester City ends.
There were many rumours doing the rounds after the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City two seasons back. Aguero was even reported to be eyeing a move to Barcelona.
But in a recent interview, the Argentinian forward laid to rest all such speculation by confirming his future with City till the end of his current contract, that binds him to the Etihad club till 2020.
The 29-year-old is currently with his national team-mates to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Aguero became City's all-time top scorer recently. There are unconfirmed reports that once his contract with City ends, he would like to join his hometown club Independiente in Argentina as he wishes to finish his career there.
Joining a new club at this point of his career might not sound to be a good move for Aguero. But in the next season, he will have to face serious competition from Gabriel Jesus to get into City's starting XI.
In the previous season, Jesus was sidelined with injury and hence Aguero was the first choice centre forward in most of the big matches.
If City are able to sign another star player in the attacking third, it will be a challenge for Aguero to keep his place in the side. The experience of Aguero will certainly go in his favour in that situation.
