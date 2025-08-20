AIFF Clarifies Subhasish Bose Injury: Not Sustained During National Duty, Injury Occurred in ISL Final

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently issued a detailed statement regarding the injury of Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose, aiming to clear the air amid rising tensions with the club.

The controversy began when Mohun Bagan officials accused the federation of negligence in handling Bose's fitness and alleged that the defender's injury occurred while on national duty during India's Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in March.

The AIFF, however, categorically refuted these claims. In a letter addressed to the Kolkata club, AIFF's medical department clarified that Bose was not injured during the national team's match in March, where he played for 85 minutes and was substituted out purely for tactical reasons. AIFF also released a statement clarifying the entire incident.

"The safety and well-being of its players is the top priority of the All India Football Federation. With regards to certain media reports, the AIFF would like to categorically state that Subhasish Bose did not suffer any injury during the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Bangladesh held on March 25, 2025, in Shillong," the statement read.

Instead, the federation pointed out that Bose participated fully in both legs of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals and played 90 minutes in the ISL final on April 12. It was during this final, against Bengaluru FC, that Bose suffered a right groin injury.

Following the injury, Bose reportedly took an extended rest period, missing club activity for over a month. Notably, the federation asserted that Mohun Bagan did not inform the AIFF medical staff or coaching team about the injury or his rehabilitation status during this period.

"This injury and its subsequent management were not communicated to the national team medical staff or the AIFF support staff by his club prior to his arrival at the camp," it added.

When Bose reported for the national camp on May 18, he began experiencing discomfort after a couple of training sessions, prompting a medical evaluation. The AIFF medical team then confirmed the ISL final was the cause of his groin injury.