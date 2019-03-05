Football

AIFF launches strategic plan for 2019-22

By Pti
AIFF president Praful Patel (second from right) launched the strategic plan for 2019-22 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
AIFF president Praful Patel (second from right) launched the strategic plan for 2019-22 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 5: Developing infrastructure and the women's game are among the key goals the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will look to realise under its recently-launched second strategic plan paper.

AIFF president Praful Patel launched the plan on Saturday (March 2), the first copy of which was handed to FIFA Directors Theodore Giannikos and Sanjeevan Balasingham.

The second plan, similar to the first, has been developed after several months of discussions with key stakeholders of Indian football.

The second plan is also for a period of four years, from January 2019 to December 2022, and its primary objective is to align it with the next cycle of FIFA Forward (January 2019 to December 2022).

FIFA Forward is the new system of development funding provided by the world body to its member associations. Objectives and targets in this four-year plan have been set keeping in mind the long-term goals to be achieved for Indian football over the next 25 years, the AIFF said in a release.

The first strategic plan had identified 13 core areas of focus for the AIFF along with desired outcomes in each of these areas. In the current Plan, seven key strategic goals have been enlisted on which the AIFF shall work across the 13 core areas that were previously identified.

"These strategic goals shall act as the connecting threads between individual developmental projects, and shall align key stakeholders and help define priorities while formulating policies, implementing plans and taking decisions," the AIFF said.

The strategic goals are: competition-oriented development, pursue excellence, go local (capacity building at state associations), more opportunities for women, infrastructure and legacy (including mega events), broad-basing the game and use of technology to fast track growth.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
