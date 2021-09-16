Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIFF president Praful Patel meets Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

By Pti
Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur with All India Football Federation President Praful Patel during their meeting
Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur with All India Football Federation President Praful Patel during their meeting

New Delhi, September 16: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Thursday (September 16) called on Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and briefed him about the upcoming international tournaments the country is hosting.

The AIFF president updated the honourable minister on the forthcoming major international events which are to be held in India in 2022.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled to kick off in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 onwards, while the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 to be held from October 11, 2022, the AIFF said in a release.

Sports secretary Ravi Mittal and Sports Authority of India's director general Sandip Pradhan were also present during the meeting alongside AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and his deputy Abhishek Yadav.

Comments

MORE AIFF NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England may boycott Ashes
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 16, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments