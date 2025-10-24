Football AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC announce 27-member squad for Competition By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jamshedpur FC have announced a strong 27-member squad for the upcoming Super Cup, with the team eyeing the ACL 2 qualification spot they narrowly missed last season after a heartbreaking loss to FC Goa in the final.

Led by Head Coach Steven Dias, the Men of Steel will depart for Goa on October 23 to begin their Group B campaign. Jamshedpur FC will open their tournament against FC Goa on October 26, followed by matches against North East United FC on October 29 and Inter Kashi on November 1.

Determined to go one step further this time, Jamshedpur FC have built a balanced squad combining experience and youthful energy. The club has retained three of its key foreign players, Lazar Cirkovic, Stephen Eze, and Rei Tachikawa while adding three proven international names, Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic, French playmaker Madih Talal, and Cameroonian striker Messi Bouli.

Among Indian players, the club has extended contracts for Praful Kumar, Pronay Halder, Sarthak Golui, Germanpreet Singh, Vincy Barretto, Samir Murmu, and Manvir Singh. The addition of winger Rosenberg Gabriel further bolsters Jamshedpur's attacking depth.

Head Coach Steven Dias expressed confidence in his squad ahead of the tournament. "The preparations have been excellent, and the players have shown great attitude and togetherness. We've strengthened well in all areas, and our focus is on playing positive football and giving our fans something to cheer about. The goal is clear we want to fight for the title and secure that AFC spot," said Steven Dias.

Jamshedpur FC Squad for AIFF Super Cup 2025-26

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Lazar Cirkovic, Stephen Eze, Nikhil Barla, Mark Zothanpuia, Praful Kumar, Kartik Choudhary, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rei Tachikawa, Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu, Nikola Stojanovic, Ritwik Das, Rosenberg Gabriel, Mobashir Rahman, Sourav Das, Mohammed Sanan, Vincy Barretto, Sreekuttan VS, Madih Talal

Forwards: Raphaël Messi Bouli, Samir Murmu, Manvir Singh