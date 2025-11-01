PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football AIFF Super Cup 2025: Inter Kashi handed I-League Title by AIFF after defeat against Jamshedpur FC By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 20:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jamshedpur FC wrapped up their Super Cup campaign in style with a convincing 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi at the Bambolim Ground. Goals from Messi Bouli and substitute Manvir Singh ensured Steven Dias' men finished their group stage on a positive note.

Despite the defeat, Inter Kashi had an eventful evening, as they were handed the I-League trophy by AIFF after the conclusion of the match. The club took the I-League fiasco to CAS after Churchill Brothers were named as Champions, and won their legal battle. AIFF also oblized to the CAS verdict, thus handing them the title.

Jamshedpur started brightly, pressing high and creating several early chances through Puia, Sanan, and Vincy Barretto. The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Nikola Stojanovic's corner was not properly cleared by the Inter Kashi defence, allowing Messi Bouli to rise and head the ball into the net.

The Men of Steel continued to dominate after the opener, with Sanan and Vincy coming close to doubling the lead before halftime. Jamshedpur maintained control in the second half, with Messi once again testing the goalkeeper and Sanan narrowly missing from close range.

The game was sealed in the 82nd minute when Pronay Halder launched a long ball that was cleverly flicked on by Messi into the path of Manvir Singh. The substitute made no mistake, smashing the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Inter Kashi pushed late in the game but were denied by Albino Gomes, who produced a fine save from a free-kick. Jamshedpur nearly added a third when Manvir's shot went inches wide in stoppage time. With this win, Jamshedpur FC ended their Super Cup journey on a high as they are eliminated from the tournament.

Inter Kashi were also awarded with the I-League on the same day. Inter Kashi will be taking part in the ISL when it commences this season.

