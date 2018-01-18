AIFF suspends Bengaluru FC, Ozone, JUFC from age-group tourneys for age fudging

Bengaluru, January 18: The All India Football Federation has disqualified Bengaluru FC, Ozone FC and Jammu United FC from participating in the age-group tournaments after finding them guilty of age fudging.
Ankith P (Bengaluru FC ), Akash Chander Jadhav (Ozone FC ) and Rohit Yadav and Shreyan Dev Singh (Jammu United) were the players suspended.
While ISL outfit Bengaluru FC was found guilty of age fudging in the U13 Youth League, Ozone FC, an I-League team, and Jammu United committed the offence in the U15 Youth League.
In that context, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee decided to ban the players from participating in any AIFF-conducted tournament for 12 months while the clubs have been disqualified from the tournaments for the same period.
Earlier, Mohun Bagan U18 team was banned last season from the U18 Youth League for fielding an over-aged player.