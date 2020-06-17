AIFF to recommend IM Vijayan for Padma Shri honour

Bengaluru, June 17: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to recommend the name of legendary footballer and former captain IM Vijayan for this year's Padma Shri honour to the sports ministry, according to Agency reports.
The union sports ministry had on June 3 extended the deadline for submission of applications for the National Sports Awards till June 22.
The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The 51-year-old was the recipient of Arjuna Award in 2003.
The first real superstar of Indian football by all means, Vijayan, wore the blue jersey for the first time in 1992 and in an 11-year career scored 40 goals in 79 appearances.
During his heydays, the three-time AIFF player of the year, formed a prolific partnership upfront with Bhaichung Bhutia and helped the team score various vital goals in international tournaments.
Vijayan was the top scorer in the Afro-Asian Games event held in India in 2003 with four strikes and formally called it quits from internationals after the tournament.
Recently during an Instagram chat, current India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who was the recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 2019, said he wished he could play with Vijayan.
"If you want to see a humble example of a superstar, here it is (Vijayan). If you want to see someone who played the game purely because he loved it, here it is. If you want to see someone who is brilliant in every way and yet so down-to-earth, here it is," Chhetri had said pointing to Vijayan during the chat.
IM Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Sunil Chhetri
One of the highest paid footballers for India in late 90s, Vijayan had plied his trade with the then top-notch clubs including Kerala Police, FC Kochi and both the Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.
His lightning goal in the 12th second against Bhutan in the 1999 SAFF Games still remains the third-fastest goal in international matches.
The awards are usually presented on August 29 to coincide with the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, which is celebrated as the National Sports Day in India.