Ainsley Maitland-Niles to leave Arsenal in summer: Should Mikel Arteta let him go?

Bengaluru, April 5: Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is reportedly preparing to leave Emirates this summer, ending his 18-year long association with the North London club.
The 23-year-old versatile Gunners joined West Brom on loan in January for the remainder of the season with no obligation to buy clause. However, it is understood that he is determined to cement regular football next season and apparently believes an exit from Emirates is only the gateway to that.
Maitland-Niles' mixed season so far
The 23-year-old struggled to earn a regular place under Mikel Arteta during the first half of the season starting just five times. Hence, the management decided to ship him out to the Hawthorns for the remaining campaign in the January transfer window.
The English international has mostly been deputized in the No. 8 role for Sam Allardyce's West Brom where he has participated in eight matches so far. Although he is yet to score or assist but has caught the eye during his time with the Baggies averaging 2.3 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, 1.4 clearances with 80.2% passing success per game.
Clubs linked
As many as three Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on him. Leicester City, Wolves, Southampton all reportedly have already enquired about the talented midfielder. Niles has two years left on his current deal and with no plans at present to extend his stay at Emirates, it is understood that a fee in the region of £20 million could be enough for his services in the summer.
Should Arteta let him go?
Arteta used him frequently at the end of last season at the right-back role but as of now he looks to have no place in the line-up anymore, with Cedric Soares, Hector Bellerin and Calum Chambers already keeping the position well stocked. So given the current circumstances, it would be better for all the parties involved to agree to a transfer this summer. Selling the English international would hand Arsenal further funds for their summer transfer while Maitland-Niles could get a new challenge to prove his exact quality.