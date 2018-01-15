Aizawl aim to spoil Jamil's homecoming party

Aizawl, January 15: It'll be an emotional affair of football on Tuesday (January 16) in the Hero I-League 2017-18 as Aizawl FC are set to host Kingfisher East Bengal at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.
It will be tipped as the homecoming of Lalramchullova, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Laldanmawia and Syrian midfield maestro Mahmoud Al-Amna who were an integral part of Aizawl FC's title-winning campaign last year along with none other than the coach Khalid Jamil before they joined Kingfisher East Bengal at the starting of this season.
Welcome to Aizawl @eastbengalfc pic.twitter.com/4TpyxgerBr— Aizawl Football Club (@AizawlFC) January 15, 2018
The I-League title has always eluded the visitors and if they are to be on their hunt they will need nothing but 3 points when they lock horns against the current champions Aizawl FC on Tuesday.
The Red and Gold trail league leaders Minerva Punjab by four points after nine games and if Khalid and his boys want to stay close to the title they will have to play their hearts out in front of Aizawl's Red Army who will sing till the final whistle stops the game.
On being asked if Aizawl are a weaker team after he left for greener pastures, Khalid replied, "No, they are a strong team. All the players are really good and in my opinion, they are a better team than last season. We must work really hard and give our absolute best for tomorrow's match. Aizawl is a really nice place, nice weather. I expect a warm reception from the fans," he added.
Words by the visiting team's head coach.#heroileague #AFCvKEB #aizawlfc #ThePeoplesClub #pressconference pic.twitter.com/kcWL30v28q— Aizawl Football Club (@AizawlFC) January 15, 2018
East Bengal has scored 17 goals in nine matches and they are the best when it comes to scoring goals. Trinidadian forward Willis Plaza has scored only two goals but is confident that he will add more to the team goal tally. He stated, "I am 100 fit for tomorrow's match and I am confident in my game."
On being asked if East Bengal will have an advantage on Tuesday, Menezes replied, "No, I don't think they will have an advantage over us. The last time we played we didn't have a proper pre-season and that results in our game but this time it will be different. We will be playing for the three points like last match and no defensive game plan will be utilised."
The Portuguese coach is well known for his attacking instinct and this can be seen in the way Aizawl played their game. Menezes stated, "We are the champions and we will go toe-to-toe with every clubs. We didn't defend with 10 men against Mohun Bagan and it will be the same with East Bengal. Sometimes, we have to defend as a team but we are not a defensive club."
East Bengal played their last league match seven days ago while the home team had only two days for recovery and recuperation.
Menezes further added, "It's all in the mind. If we think we will tire we will be tired. I cannot complain about the fixtures but I can promise we can give our absolute best in every match."
'Marking an opponent's single key-player isn't our style' says the Gaffer.#heroileague #AFCvKEB #pressconference #aizawlfc #ThePeoplesClub pic.twitter.com/DawJEcMWFj— Aizawl Football Club (@AizawlFC) January 15, 2018
Aizawl has scored nine goals in seven matches and their Romanian midfielder Andrei Ionescu is accountable for three of those goals. Andrei said, "I don't compare myself to anyone else. Amna is a good player and I wish him good luck but this season and last season is different. We will try to play as we played our last game."
Match starts at 2:00pm IST
Live on Star Sports 2/2 HD
Streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV