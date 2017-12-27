Aizawl FC end Minerva Punjab's unbeaten run in I-League with a 2-1 victory

Aizawl, December 27: Reigning champions Aizawl FC ended table-toppers Minerva Punjab FC's five-match winning streak with a crucial 2-1 victory in the I-League on Wednesday (December 27).
Kareem Omolaja (72nd) and Andrei Ionescu (85th) struck for Aizawl FC, while Girik Khosla (90+5 minutes) pulled one back for the away side.
.@AizawlFC 's fans do know how to celebrate a goal. #HeroILeague #AFCvMPFC pic.twitter.com/2ifAhaYUhg— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 27, 2017
The home side made four changes in the Starting XI as David Lalrinmuana, Andrei Ionescu, William Lalnunfela and newly-recruited Laldinliana started the game in place of Lalrinzuala, K Lalthathanga, Yugo Kobayashi and Lalbiakthanga.
David and Ionescu, alongside captain Alfred Jaryan, manned the midfield and William Lalnunfela played the lone striker upfront and Leonce Dodoz and Lalmuankima flanked from opposite sides of the pitch.
League leaders Minerva made no changes to their line-up from their previous match against Indian Arrows.
Paulo Menezes' boys started the game on a dominant note as they forced the away team in their own half.
.@AizawlFC’s 12th man.#HeroILeague #AFCvMPFC pic.twitter.com/Sm4nNRjaO5— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 27, 2017
David, Ionescu and Alfred dominated the midfield but the Minerva defence was a hard nut to crack for the defending champions.
David's free-kick from 35 yards was met by Afghan defender Saighani, but caused no trouble for Minerva goalkeeper Dagar.
Leonce Dodoz was lively on the right side, but could not break down Minerva's defence as well. The home side dominated the ball possession, but could not carve out a clear-cut goal-scoring chance.
William Opoku tried his best to break down Aizawl's defence but without the usual support from Bhutanese striker Chencho, his effort went into vain.
Saighani tapped the first goal of the match in the 21st minute but it was ruled out by the official owing to a foul on a Minerva defender much to the dismay of the loud Aizawl supporters.
Not a good day at Office as we face our first defeat this season, we'll be back stronger !#chakdephatte #AFCvMPFC pic.twitter.com/EbFy3RseZq— MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@Minerva_AFC) December 27, 2017
Opoku's shot drifted away from goal and Aidara header form Chencho's free-kick flew a few foot away form Aizawl's goalkeeper Avilash Paul's goal.
Sukhdev Singh tried his best from his long throws but those were perfectly dealt by Aizawl defenders.
Aizawl continued to dominate the game and scored the first goal of the game in the 72 minute.
The ball from David's corner was guided to the far post of Minerva's goal by defender Kareem Omolaja to leave goalkeeper Dagar completely stranded.
Minerva's coach Khogen Singh introduced Moinuddin, who scored the equaliser against Mohun Bagan, towards the end of the game but the home side struck again to dash the hopes of Minerva.
Man-of-the-match Dodoz danced past Minerva's defender and slide the ball to Romanian midfielder Ionescu, who made no mistake as he slotted home his first goal of the season.
Minerva pulled one back in the added time as Girik Khosla made the best out of the defensive lapses but there was no time left for the away side to equalise as the referee blew the whistle seconds after Khosla's goal.
Aizawl FC will next travel to Kozhikode to lock horns against Gokulam Kerala FC on Sunday (December 31) while Minerva will play the Keralite outfit on January 6.