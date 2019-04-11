Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajax 1 Juventus 1: Allegri's side hold on against dominant Dutch

By Opta
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return from injury
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return from injury

Amsterdam, April 11: David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header as Ajax and Juventus played out an absorbing 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (April 10).

Results | Fixtures

Ronaldo – fit to feature after recovering from a thigh injury suffered on international duty with Portugal last month – put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time, striding into the penalty area before throwing himself at a cross to thunder a header beyond goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That lead lasted less than a minute of the second period, however, as Neres curled home his third Champions League goal of the campaign – a leveller that was the very least Erik ten Hag's side deserved for a display full of energy and attacking intent.

1
1053487

Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech will reflect on missed opportunities that could have given the Eredivisie side an advantage ahead of the return fixture in Italy, though Juve could have snatched an undeserved win in the closing stages when substitute Douglas Costa hit the post.

Both sides went close inside the opening six minutes, Federico Bernardeschi fizzing narrowly over for the visitors and Ziyech crashing into the side netting with a fierce left-foot drive.

Ziyech then forced Wojciech Szczesny into a smart save to keep out his curling effort from 15 yards, while an unmarked Van de Beek inexplicably whipped wide from the same distance after 25 minutes.

Bernardeschi again came close nine minutes before the interval, swivelling and firing wide from Ronaldo's knock down, before the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer plundered his 125th in the competition, converting Joao Cancelo's lofted ball into the area with a thumping finish.

The hosts stormed out at the start of the second period and were level within 30 seconds, Neres cutting inside Cancelo and bending a wonderful strike into Szczesny's left-hand corner.

Ajax utterly dominated after that – coming close through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's low effort – but never scored the second that would have made their task next week a little easier.

What does it mean? Ajax left to rue missed chances

Juventus were well off the pace and Ajax will be hoping that their squandered chances in the first half do not come back to haunt them.

It is unlikely that Massimiliano Allegri's side will be so generous at the Allianz Stadium, so it is hard to shake the feeling that Ten Hag's men might live to regret not taking a lead to Italy.

Ronaldo revels on the big stage…again

A virtual spectator for the opening 45 minutes until the final action of the half, Ronaldo demonstrated exactly why he comes alive for this competition. He is now just two away from reaching 600 career goals - do not bet against him hitting that landmark in Turin next week.

Neres spares Van De Beek's blushes

The Ajax midfielder's glaring miss midway through the first half was ruthlessly punished by Ronaldo. The 21-year-old will have breathed a huge sigh of relief when Neres found the back of the net, though, ensuring it is a little less costly than it could have been.

What's next?

Ahead of next week's second leg, Ajax take on Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Saturday (April 13), while Juventus can wrap up the Serie A title against SPAL on the same day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 0 - 1 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue