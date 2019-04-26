Football

Ajax star David Neres refuses to rule out Premier League switch

By
Bengaluru, April 26: Ajax sensation David Neres has refused to rule out a move to Premier League amid interests from Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton.

The Brazilian attacker along with his other young promising team-mates, helped the team put together an incredible run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after dumping Real Madrid and Juventus out of the competition while also chasing the Eredivisie title.

Such incredible performance from a bunch of young aces means there will be huge attractions from some of Europe's top sides and rightfully so they already have lost midfield lynchpin Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona.

Other players like Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech are also set to be targeted by a host of clubs, while Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico and Donny van de Beek will also undoubtedly be on other teams radars.

Neres' 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions have too been highly praised.

As a result of those performances, there has been talks of a move away from Ajax this summer and several Premier League clubs have reportedly been linked with a move, as have clubs all over Europe.

It has been reported that Everton and Arsenal have both held talks over signing Neres while Liverpool too are waiting on the wings.

And while talking about his future following Ajax's victory over Vitesse earlier this week the 22-year-old seemed to be non-committal. But, he admitted that he's happy at Ajax and also told he wouldn't close the door on a move away.

“I have to see what is best for me, for my career and my family,” said Neres.

“We will see what the future holds, but I have a contract here and I am satisfied here,” he added.

Neres is contracted to the Dutch side till 2022 and it is believed that at least an offer of around £43 million could be sufficient to prise him away from Holland.

Although Ajax will hope that the player would be willing to stick around and build on the current campaign, given several stars are set to leave this summer, however, might find it hard resisting a bigger and better challenge.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
