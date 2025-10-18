Football Al-Hilal Dominates Al-Ettifaq 5-0 As Nunez Stars In Saudi Pro League Match In a commanding performance, Darwin Nunez led Al-Hilal to a 5-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Nunez scored twice and assisted another goal, helping his team secure second place. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Al-Hilal surged to second place in the Saudi Pro League with a dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq. Darwin Nunez was instrumental, scoring twice and assisting another goal. Marcos Leonardo also netted twice, while Ruben Neves added a penalty to complete the comprehensive win at EGO Stadium.

Simone Inzaghi's team took the lead midway through the first half. Leonardo scored after his initial shot was blocked. Six minutes before the break, Malcom set up Nunez for a close-range finish, doubling their advantage. Just three minutes into the second half, Neves converted a penalty after Jack Hendry's handball.

Neves continued to influence the game by setting up Al-Hilal's fourth goal in the 55th minute. His free-kick found Nunez, who assisted Leonardo for his second goal. Nunez then sealed his brace by heading in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's cross at the far post.

Al-Hilal have now gone unbeaten in their last 13 league matches, including all 10 played in October. They have won their last eight games consecutively. The team has not lost any of their last 16 league matches when leading at halftime, securing 14 wins and two draws.

Malcom has been pivotal recently, contributing to goals in four consecutive league games with three goals and three assists. Neves' successful penalty means Al-Hilal have converted their last five spot-kicks in the league.