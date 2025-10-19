Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton

Football Al-Nassr Dominates Al-Fateh 5-1 As Joao Felix Scores Hat-Trick In Saudi Pro League Match In a commanding performance, Joao Felix scored a hat-trick as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-1. The victory solidifies Al-Nassr's position at the top of the Saudi Pro League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 2:05 [IST]

Joao Felix showcased his scoring prowess with a hat-trick as Al-Nassr triumphed over Al-Fateh 5-1 at Al-Awwal Park. The Portuguese forward's early goal was countered by Sofiane Bendebka, but Cristiano Ronaldo ignited a flurry of goals, helping Al-Nassr extend their lead in the Saudi Pro League by four points. Felix's initial strike from nearly 30 yards was a spectacular shot into the top right corner.

Despite Bendebka's equaliser, Al-Fateh seemed poised for an upset. However, Ronaldo quickly turned the tide after missing a penalty, scoring with a curling shot from the box's edge. He then assisted Felix for his second goal. Angelo set up Kingsley Coman for an easy finish in the 75th minute, effectively sealing the match for Al-Nassr.

Felix completed his hat-trick by capitalising on Sadio Mane's effort that was cleared off the line by Marwane Saadane. This performance marked Felix's second hat-trick of the season in the league.

The match statistics highlighted Al-Nassr's dominance, with an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.29 from 23 shots compared to Al-Fateh's xG of 1.5 from 10 attempts. This victory marks Al-Nassr's third instance of winning their first five league matches in a season, previously achieved in the 2014-15 and 2018-19 seasons when they also secured the league title.

Kingsley Coman joined an exclusive club by contributing to goals in each of the first five matches this season, following Mohammed Al-Sahlawi’s feat from August to October 2012. This consistency underscores Coman’s importance to the team’s early success.

The comprehensive win against a struggling opponent like Al-Fateh bodes well for Al-Nassr as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season. With key players like Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo performing at high levels, they are well-positioned to continue their pursuit of another league title triumph.