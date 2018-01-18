Aleix Vidal linked with Premier League move in January

Bengaluru, January 18: The agent of Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal is having talks with Liverpool and Manchester over a move for his client, according to reports.
Barcelona are ready to sell some of the deadwood from the current squad to recoup money after the 160 million euro purchase of Coutinho and defender Aleix Vidal reportedly tops the list with Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid all interested in the player.
But recent reports state, his agent was last seen in England in Manchester and Liverpool which ignited the rumours linking him with clubs like United, City, Liverpool and Everton, however, it is still unclear as to who wants to sign the Spaniard.
Vidal joined Barcelon on a five-year contract from Sevilla for €18 million in 2015, however, he never made it to the first team on a regular basis.
While consistent injury problems have hampered his progress, he shifted to right fullback from his primary postion of a winger but still found minutes difficult to come by and has only managed just three starts in La Liga this season. Not in manager Ernesto Valverde's first-team picture the defender has now reportedly set his sight to move away from the club.
He was earlier heavily linked with a return to former club Sevilla, who were reportedly asking for a bargain deal, but, Barcelona demanded either a sale or loan deal with a compulsory buy at the end, for ten million euros which prompted his agent to look for other alternatives.
Apart from Everton, who have been hit by a long-term injury to right-back Coleman, all the above-mentioned clubs are currently not in search for a full-back. However with a versatile player like Vidal available in the market, the clubs could take their chances as he will ve available on the cheap.