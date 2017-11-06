Alex Chamberlain earns Jurgen Klopp's praise

London, November 6: Midfielder Alex Chamberlain is adapting well to the Liverpool's intense playing style and has the potential to become a key player, said manager Juergen Klopp.
The deadline-day signing from Arsenal has been patient for his opportunities at the Merseyside and looks settled in his new role on the right side of the midfield.
"It was very intense for him, completely different to the things that he is used to," said Klopp.
"He needs to get used to the intensity that we ask. It's not that Arsenal didn't... But we are really on it with these counter-pressing things and the switch immediately to make the break.
"But a lot of players are like 'yeah, yeah, yeah, I want' and he is like 'what do you want from me?' and he reacts. He will be a really important player for us."
Liverpool, currently fifth in the league, host Southampton on November 18 after the international break.