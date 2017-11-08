Alex Iwobi: Arsenal were unfortunate to lose 3-1 to Manchester City

London, Nov 8: Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi has blamed poor referring for their loss against Manchester City in last weekend at the Etihad Stadium.
The Gunners went 2-0 down early in the game after City attacker Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero charged the first blood.
However, the North London side came back into the game after substitute Alexandre Lacazette put one goal back through Ederson's legs to make it 2-1 in the 65th minute.
City, however, re-established their two-goal lead just after nine minutes when another substitute Gabriel Jesus tapped in from David Silva's cross to make it 3-1.
Two of City's goals were questionable as the second goal of the game came through the penalty of Sergio Aguero following a foul on Sterling in the box by Arsenal defender Monreal whereas the third goal was a clear offside which Jesus scored to put the game on the bed.
And while talking about the incident, the 21-year-old clearly asserted that the third goal completely changed the mode of the game and Arsenal were unfortunate to lose the match by 3-1.
“We were pushing to get the equaliser but unfortunately the referee wasn’t able to see that it was offside. There’s nothing that you can do, we just have to move on to the next game,” Iwobi told club website.
“Maybe we weren’t composing ourselves like we were in the first 10 or 15 minutes. Man City are a very good team and you have to give credit to them, but I believe the result doesn’t show how well we did.
“We had an extra attacking player going forward but at the end of the day we set up very well to play against City and we were just unfortunate.
“Maybe if he’d started on the wing it would have been different, but it is what it is.”
Arsenal will be up against second-placed and city rival Tottenham Hotspur after the international break and the Gunner who are currently sixth in the points table, four points behind them, could look at this crucial match to turn the tide on their way.