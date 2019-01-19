Alexander-Arnold signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Bengaluru, January 19: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract at the club, with reports suggesting the deal will keep him at Anfield until 2024.
Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in October 2016 and has since established himself as the Reds' first-choice right-back.
He made his England debut against Costa Rica last June and was part of Gareth Southgate's FIFA World Cup 2018 squad in Russia.
"I'm ecstatic and really proud," Alexander-Arnold was quoted as saying in the club's website.
When it comes to playing football, there is only one club for me. After 14 years at @liverpoolfc I am so happy to sign a new contract! Just want to say thank you to the fans for all your support on my journey so far ❤ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oxMdkwQaeL— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) January 19, 2019
"I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.
"There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years," he added.
Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool at the age of six, becomes the latest member of Jurgen Klopp's squad to pledge his future to the club.
Andy Robertson, who agreed fresh terms earlier this week, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have all signed new deals with the Premier League leaders since April 2018.
Klopp was excited to see Alexander-Arnold sign a new deal.
"Trent is one of the most relentless professionals I have met when it comes to focusing on getting better each and every day. This is not to compare with any legend past or present, because he will make his own story," Klopp told LiverpoolFC website.
"As a player for LFC he is the embodiment of the sentiment 'We're never gonna stop.'"
"As a player for LFC he is the embodiment of the sentiment ‘We’re never gonna stop.’" 💪— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019
The boss on @trentaa98's new long-term deal...https://t.co/BTw8eGSK8h
The 20-year-old has progressed rapidly since making his senior debut in October, 2016.
Having established himself as a regular in Klopp's side he has, to date, made 67 first-team appearances for Liverpool, scoring four times.
🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/IrZLZxNsdN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019
"As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever. The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible. That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.
"The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special," he added.