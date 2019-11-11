Football
Lacazette welcomes international break as Arsenal search for confidence

By Matt Dorman
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal are at a low ebb but still intend to challenge for the top four after a welcome two-week break, according to Alexandre Lacazette.

London, November 11: Alexandre Lacazette says the international break has come at the right time for an Arsenal side devoid of confidence.

The Gunners lost 0-2 at Leicester City on Saturday as their winless run stretched to five matches in all competitions.

Rumours concerning the future of head coach Unai Emery continue to circulate but the under-pressure Spaniard insists he has "recovered" from criticism before and intends to do so again.

France forward Lacazette, who is not in the squad for this month's final Euro 2020 qualifying matches, hopes the two-week break before Arsenal's next Premier League game allows them to refresh psychologically.

"We miss confidence and we need the international break," Lacazette said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do now to find confidence.

"We are very disappointed. We had chances in the first half . We couldn't score, and you need to take your chances in this type of game.

"We have to work again and keep working every day. But I think we didn't play so bad, we just missed our chances in the first half."

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of the top four, and facing an uphill battle to attain anything better than Europa League qualification.

The north London outfit have not featured in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season, their second-last under Arsene Wenger.

"We want to be top four of course," said Lacazette, who admitted "it is going to be hard".

"We still have time until the end of the season. We are going to work to come back."

Arsenal's next match is at home to struggling Southampton on November 23.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
